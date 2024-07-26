The love of money is both destructive and evil. Today, millions are unemployed and live in abject poverty because of the tender system.
These are what the tender system produced: greedy and cold-hearted tenderpreneurs, millions of widows, widowers, orphans, izinkabi (hitmen), and a booming business for funeral undertakers. The tender system was created strictly for “comrades”, that's why it only benefits the giver, the receiver and the hitman.
It's a scheme cunningly created to make the poor poorer and the rich politicians and their families richer. The Bible says: “Better is the poor who walks in his integrity, than one perverse in his ways, though he be rich.” (Proverbs.28:6). This means what you are is more important than what you have.
It's also a blessing to have the things money can buy, as long as you don't lose sight of what it can't buy. Money can buy whatever is for sale, but the greatest things in life like your health and your relationships, can't be purchased because they are not for sale. Looters and tenderpreneurs are like a grave, a grave will never say: “I'm enough!”
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Tender system benefits the politically connected
