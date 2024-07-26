The K-word uttered at Table View High School by a substitute teacher is disgusting. This word is now probably the most offensive in the history of our nation. Its degree of offensiveness has increased remarkably in recent years, although it has been used in a derogatory manner for at least 50 years.
The K-word is arguably the most consequential social insult in our history. The word conjures up within us hate, hostility and oppression – a very shameful and unfortunate part of our turbulent racial legacy. The word symbolises the everlasting chains of a people plagued with hate and bondage simply because of skin colour and culture.
The word has the force to pierce, to wound, to penetrate, as no other has, it stands alone with its power to tear at one’s insides. The word must be expunged completely from our vocabulary.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | K-word must be deleted from our vocabulary
Image: 123RF
The K-word uttered at Table View High School by a substitute teacher is disgusting. This word is now probably the most offensive in the history of our nation. Its degree of offensiveness has increased remarkably in recent years, although it has been used in a derogatory manner for at least 50 years.
The K-word is arguably the most consequential social insult in our history. The word conjures up within us hate, hostility and oppression – a very shameful and unfortunate part of our turbulent racial legacy. The word symbolises the everlasting chains of a people plagued with hate and bondage simply because of skin colour and culture.
The word has the force to pierce, to wound, to penetrate, as no other has, it stands alone with its power to tear at one’s insides. The word must be expunged completely from our vocabulary.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Hate speech is like a ticking time bomb
READER LETTER | Time is ripe for racial healing of our land
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos