The SABC’s content is centred on the people it serves, therefore suppressing their views is not a principle that the SABC believes in. It must also be noted that the SABC is governed and enjoined by various legislation including the Broadcasting Act as well as the Editorial Code which commits it to promoting pluralism.
It must be noted that the SABC’s powers, functions, rights and obligations are defined in the charter which is articulated in chapter IV of the Broadcasting Act (as amended). It is in this chapter in which the SABC is ordered to provide programming that offers a plurality of views and a variety of news, information and analysis from an SA point of view and advances the national and public interest.
The SABC appreciates the feedback from the public on various matters, however, it is important that this is done in context without any intentional or negligent departure from the facts whether by distortion, exaggeration, or misrepresentation.
Mmoni Seapolelo
Acting group executive: corporate affairs and marketing
READER LETTER | Censorship claim invalid - SABC
Image: SUNDAY TIMES
The SA Broadcasting Corporation has noted an article titled "702 should not censor listeners’ views like the SABC" written by Jeffrey Mothuloe and published in Sowetan newspaper.
Mothuloe states that “The producer on 702 did not act with integrity by censoring the views of a listener, which are different from those of the presenter. This conduct is normally associated with SABC and not an independent station like 702."
This statement is deplorable and cannot go unchallenged. Mothuloe’s accusation and perception that the SABC is censoring listeners is superfluous and unwarranted, as over the years the SABC has made great strides in providing programming that is interactive and allows audiences to express their views freely.
READER LETTER | 702 should not censor listeners' views like the SABC
The SABC’s content is centred on the people it serves, therefore suppressing their views is not a principle that the SABC believes in. It must also be noted that the SABC is governed and enjoined by various legislation including the Broadcasting Act as well as the Editorial Code which commits it to promoting pluralism.
It must be noted that the SABC’s powers, functions, rights and obligations are defined in the charter which is articulated in chapter IV of the Broadcasting Act (as amended). It is in this chapter in which the SABC is ordered to provide programming that offers a plurality of views and a variety of news, information and analysis from an SA point of view and advances the national and public interest.
The SABC appreciates the feedback from the public on various matters, however, it is important that this is done in context without any intentional or negligent departure from the facts whether by distortion, exaggeration, or misrepresentation.
Mmoni Seapolelo
Acting group executive: corporate affairs and marketing
READER LETTER | Weekends should be for families, not school
READER LETTER | SA not the best country in Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos