The office of the speaker has gained knowledge of an illegal letter circulating to community members in an informal settlement in Soshanguve encouraging them to occupy the City of Tshwane land illegally.
After a brief investigation, it is noted that the letterhead of the office of the speaker and signature of the director for petitions were used from a letter of acknowledgment that was sent, by the office of the speaker, Mncedi Ndzwanana, by the office on the “Petition to request formalisation of an informal settlement and services [water and sanitation and temporal electricity] in Ward 26, Region 01”.
It is apparent that the petitioners or the person(s) (involved) committed fraud by amending the petition acknowledgment letter to suit their illegal conduct. The office of the speaker is in the process of filing a police report to ensure the matter is properly investigated.
The chief of police has also been notified about the fraudulent letter and the potential for illegal land occupation it may cause.
Councillor Ndzwanana, the council speaker, urges the community of the Soshanguve informal settlement concerned to disregard the fraudulent letter.
The petition, dated March 12 2024, received by the office of the speaker, is now being processed by the relevant department.
Petitioners will be informed of any resolutions in due course.
Vanessa de Sousa, office of the Tshwane speaker.
READER LETTER | Tshwane warns land invasion letter
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
