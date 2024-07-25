Radio station 702 is the pioneer and leading talk radio station in Gauteng. Does 702 censor views challenging those of its presenters? Is there no free speech during the open hour?
READER LETTER | 702 should not censor listeners' views like the SABC
Radio station 702 is the pioneer and leading talk radio station in Gauteng. Does 702 censor views challenging those of its presenters? Is there no free speech during the open hour?
It seems to me; however, a listener cannot challenge a presenter’s views. Presenter Clement Manyathela expressed the view that Kamala Harris has no chance of beating Donald Trump in the presidential election in November. How did Barack Obama, a black person, become the president of the US?
I called around 9.20am this week to challenge Manyathela on his position. I made the following points to the producer who claimed that she would call me back.
The Republicans are extremely worried by Harris as the nominee of the Democrats because first, the speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson has threatened legal action to block Harris from being a presidential candidate. Second, the Republicans, being worried about Harris' candidature, now seek to move the second debate from ABC to Fox network, hoping for favourable outcomes for Donald Trump.
Third, Ted Cruz, a senator, has warned the Republicans against complacency because Harris is going to be a formidable opponent.
He asserts that she will be a combination of Oprah, Mother Teresa and Mahatma Gandhi.
Fourth, Kamala’s imminent nomination as presidential candidate of the Democrats has re-energised the party with a record-setting online fundraising of $80m.
The producer on 702 did not act with integrity by censoring the views of a listener, which are different from those of the presenter. This conduct is normally associated with the SABC and not an independent station like 702.
Jeffrey Mothuloe, email
