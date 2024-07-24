President Cyril Ramaphosa, if you love this country you will scrap the stupid age restriction law that reduces family men to worthless rags that are made fun of and ensures that anyone who qualifies to work and is under retirement age is given a chance to work for and feed his family like you guys in parliament.
Men's inability to provide for their families also contributes to the gender-based violence we see daily, as angry and hopeless men feel the pinch of being mocked for being jobless.
Allow older, capable men to continue working and balance their experience with the energy of the younger workforce. Experience is something that cannot be bought or taught at school. Yes, the youth need to be employed but not at the expense of men who are still capable.
Again, promises aside, please ensure that deployees like ministers of police, education, public service and others are given targets to reach, to make our lives easier. These appointments must be revisited yearly to see if there is progress. Sack those who underperform, instead of this recycling thing, so that they can enjoy retirement with their grandkids.
M Machacha, email
READER LETTER | Allow older, experienced me to continue working if they're still capable
