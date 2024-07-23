Letters

READER LETTER | US president race: Now felon vs prosecutor

By READER LETTER - 23 July 2024 - 13:00
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff Walk at Kamala's Presidential Campaign headquarters in Wilmington, DE, U.S., July 22, 2024.
Image: Erin Schaff

There were two old men in the US election, but now? One listened to his family, friends and advisers and did what they thought would be for the best. He will be hard to replace but his deputy shows promise.

One told his family, friends, and advisers what he thought would be for the best. He will be easy to replace but his deputy is just a clone of himself. There are other comparisons already being reported in the media including one being a felon and one prosecuting felons but surely people can see the difference between them in not just age, but mainly in character.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

