Mr President, it is a misrepresentation that SA is far better than all African countries. The only thing SA is good at is to interfere in the affairs of other countries at the expense of South Africans.
Silencing guns on the continent while South Africans die by guns like flies has become the speciality of our government.
You will never see Namibians and Botswana nationals roaming around our country as they have very good economies, more than SA. Their professionals stay, work and build their own countries.
All the United Nations affiliates are in SA, mainly to create jobs for foreigners more than South Africans.
Lindi Zantsi, by email
READER LETTER | SA not the best country in Africa
Image: Fil/Mike Holmes
Mr President, it is a misrepresentation that SA is far better than all African countries. The only thing SA is good at is to interfere in the affairs of other countries at the expense of South Africans.
Silencing guns on the continent while South Africans die by guns like flies has become the speciality of our government.
You will never see Namibians and Botswana nationals roaming around our country as they have very good economies, more than SA. Their professionals stay, work and build their own countries.
All the United Nations affiliates are in SA, mainly to create jobs for foreigners more than South Africans.
Lindi Zantsi, by email
READER LETTER | Ramaphosa right about US, but what about SA?
READER LETTER | Company heeds call by president
READER LETTER | Bravo to Ramaphosa for exceptional work he's done
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos