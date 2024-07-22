The global cyber outage serves as a somber reminder that collapse of our digital civilisation can and will occur with monumental consequences for humanity.
The world at large is totally and utterly ill-prepared to ward off and defeat a 911 type cyber attack. Major state institutions have been probed and rendered defenceless. Large private companies are being stealthily penetrated as hackers gather to mount a paralysing malware assault unprecedented in the digital age.
Intelligence institutions are hopelessly outmatched by formidable digital foes whose coded skills in cyber warfare have the capability to devastate nation states and industrial giants. Cyber malware are being used to steal money on a massive scale influence elections, distort and manipulate news, damage critical infrastructure and to monitor the worlds secret communication systems.
There is total agreement on the growing risk of a massive cyber attack on all our institutions including critical infrastructure operators, such as power plants, banking, hospitals, nuclear installations, water treatment plants, airports and air traffic control systems among other critical institutions that rely on computer systems in the internet age.
READER LETTER | World ill-prepared to ward off massive cyber attack
Image: 123RF/welcomia
Cyber security risks occur when a threat exploits a vulnerability, leading to an undesired event that has a negative consequence on the desired state of the network. States no longer need to launch missiles to attack an adversary. A relatively new weapon has been introduced into the world’s arsenal, and that sightless weapon has no boundaries or rules, costs little and has monstrous potential.
The weapons uses digital codes as it’s ammo to devastate economies and to penetrate any weapons system that uses software. Asymmetrical cyber war is the new nuclear weapon of the 21st century. The entire world needs to undergo a paradigm shift on how it views the cyber domain. The global economy is dependent on cyber trade routes.
These routes are vulnerable to sustained and warningless attacks. Signals and information can be intercepted, interrupted and exploited. The once secure nuclear strike systems of the world can also be tampered with, triggering off an unintended nuclear catastrophe.
The cyber domain has been created in a short time and has not had the same level of security as other battle domains. Unless we are digitally armed and prepared, coded warfare will overwhelm humanity.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
