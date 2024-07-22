READER LETTER | Joburg in further debt and decay under Gwamanda

The City of Joburg will never reverse its decay unless the sleepy and clueless mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and his cronies resign.
Debt will continue to rise unless the city fixes its systems and appoints the necessary expertise to manage this process. This city is far from being the world-class city its slogan suggests. Gwamanda's performance does not inspire confidence. He has had ample time to gain the confidence of the city's diverse communities but has failed dismally.
Him blaming journalists for the rising tensions among residents, simply because they recount the stories of a city in decline, signals just how disconnected from reality this mayor really is. Since Gwamanda's appointment, the city's leadership has shown little regard for the rising costs and declining service delivery experienced by residents.
This month, the city's management, with the approval of Nersa fat cats and corrupt politicians, implemented a new fixed fee surcharge for prepaid electricity users, substantially increasing the costs of living for many poor families.
This was done arrogantly without any consultation with the residents. This is an act of a government that doesn't care about the wellbeing of its poor communities. Right now, the poor are forced to choose between buying food or electricity.
The fact is that the City of Joburg is broke and broken and requires urgent attention. The problem is that the people have no confidence that the mayor and his team can do the job. And instead, the city's management has adopted an arrogant and hardline approach.
They have taken the easy and oppressive route of passing the costs of their maladministration to residents and businesses in annual budget plans. Unfortunately, Panyaza Lesufi is unlikely to have an impact due to his own weak leadership.
Therefore, it's up to the new GNU partners, the new Cogta minister, along with Treasury and the presidency, to urgently intervene. Let them get rid of Gwamanda, I believe he has overstayed his welcome. Under his watch, the city has slid into further debt and decay, and he has deflected his inefficiencies onto already overburdened taxpayers. The arrogant Dada Morero should also be axed.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Joburg in further debt and decay under Gwamanda
Image: Fani Mahuntsi
The City of Joburg will never reverse its decay unless the sleepy and clueless mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and his cronies resign.
Debt will continue to rise unless the city fixes its systems and appoints the necessary expertise to manage this process. This city is far from being the world-class city its slogan suggests. Gwamanda's performance does not inspire confidence. He has had ample time to gain the confidence of the city's diverse communities but has failed dismally.
Him blaming journalists for the rising tensions among residents, simply because they recount the stories of a city in decline, signals just how disconnected from reality this mayor really is. Since Gwamanda's appointment, the city's leadership has shown little regard for the rising costs and declining service delivery experienced by residents.
This month, the city's management, with the approval of Nersa fat cats and corrupt politicians, implemented a new fixed fee surcharge for prepaid electricity users, substantially increasing the costs of living for many poor families.
This was done arrogantly without any consultation with the residents. This is an act of a government that doesn't care about the wellbeing of its poor communities. Right now, the poor are forced to choose between buying food or electricity.
The fact is that the City of Joburg is broke and broken and requires urgent attention. The problem is that the people have no confidence that the mayor and his team can do the job. And instead, the city's management has adopted an arrogant and hardline approach.
They have taken the easy and oppressive route of passing the costs of their maladministration to residents and businesses in annual budget plans. Unfortunately, Panyaza Lesufi is unlikely to have an impact due to his own weak leadership.
Therefore, it's up to the new GNU partners, the new Cogta minister, along with Treasury and the presidency, to urgently intervene. Let them get rid of Gwamanda, I believe he has overstayed his welcome. Under his watch, the city has slid into further debt and decay, and he has deflected his inefficiencies onto already overburdened taxpayers. The arrogant Dada Morero should also be axed.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
SOWETAN | Joburg mayorship affirms public distrust
Investigator’s murder won’t deter us from fighting crime – Gwamanda
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos