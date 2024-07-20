Douglas Gibson, the former DA politician, really knows how to push a divisive, destructive narrative. While praising the new government of national unity of which the DA is part,, he did not miss the opportunity to slate the new defence minister, Angie Motshekga, and other black ANC women.
Gibson said during an in-studio interview with NewZroom Afrika:“three more old women in a row” promoted, most unsatisfactory as he judges. Of course, he did not mention his own DA hell-in of Cape Town who is a mid-70s, white woman and older than these ANC women.
Perhaps somebody could take up Gibson and his chirp with the Gender and Equity Commission for racism, sexism and ageism? Gibson even went further to recommend an older, white male apartheid SA Defence Force reservist, a major-general, as better than our new defence minister.
He presumably was a buddy from at least one lodge dinner. One setback for Gibson, the person he is punting is not even a member of parliament. Anyway, according to Gibson, he should “be brought in from the outside”. Constitutionally, how is this possible? It is not, so much for this chirper.
Tabs Moyane, Tshwane
READER LETTER | Take Gibson to task for sexist, ageist diatribe
Image: 123RF
