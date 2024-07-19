In his presence, he made you feel like the most important person in the room. I had the privilege to shake his hand on more than one occasion. He had a presence. The word charisma is an apt description.
He is criticised for not overcoming the huge disparities in our society fast enough. However, the legacy of a system that brought about, and cemented, inequality over generations, could not be rectified overnight.
The unification of the German nation after 40 years of division is still ongoing. That despite the fact that they were one nation with one language, one culture, high levels of education and 60 million with the benefit of a very strong West German economy – only 16 million “have nots” in East Germany.
In SA we had only 4 million “haves” and 40-million “have nots”, 11 languages, diverse cultures and poor levels of education for the black population. Despite those huge backlogs, there has been progress in many areas and the government of national unity (GNU) today under Cyril Ramaphosa – Mandela’s first choice as his successor – instils a spirit of expectation for a better future for all of us.
I have explained before, also in my published memoir, that SA is further advanced in the field of race relations after apartheid than the US after segregation. There is no quick-fix for a country with our history and diversity, but the spirit of Nelson Mandela and others live on.
We should never forget.
Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
READER LETTER | The spirit of Nelson Mandela lives on
Image: Brenton Geach
Nelson Mandela. We should never forget. This man spent 27 years of his life in prison for a cause he believed in.
His spirit remained free throughout his time in jail. Many within the ANC liberation movement wanted revenge on those who stole their freedom but he convinced them otherwise. As an ANC cabinet minister told me in Greece: “Many of us wanted to drive the whites into the sea, but he convinced us otherwise.”
The outcome could be so different. In his wisdom, he focused on nation building in our country, that was deeply divided and living in two worlds – separate and unequal. Who will forget his role in bringing us together under one flag during the 1995 Rugby World Cup in SA? A legacy that lives on to this day.
