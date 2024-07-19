Sowetan's report about Rulani Mokwena last Friday took my breath away. Simply defined, vindication is an action of clearing someone as I feel vindicated.
Not that I was blamed by sceptics regarding the Rulani matter at his former club Mamelodi Sundowns. Bennet Mnguni, who influenced my view, thanks to Sowetan's good reporting, must also feel on cloud nine.
For a big club like Wydad Casablanca, which stands on the pedestal of African excellence, to scoop Rulani even before he began considering his next move is elating. No doubt, many were beginning to write his epitaph, especially after Steve Komphela's swift appointment at Sundowns.
Mokwena's appointment in Morocco took my breath away, following that of Pitso Mosimane by Egyptian giants Al Ahly five years ago.
Sundowns management must be open to negative criticism, especially if the team's glory slumps into questionable results this coming season.
One wonders why Komphela couldn't see coaching Rulani's way, but Wydad's technical team does. Well, as for me, honestly, I feel vindicated indeed.
Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba
READER LETTER | Good reporting on Rulani vindicated my views
