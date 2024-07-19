Letters

READER LETTER | Good reporting on Rulani vindicated my views

19 July 2024 - 09:30
Rulani Mokwena joins Wdad Casablanca
rulaniM Rulani Mokwena joins Wdad Casablanca
Image: SUPPLIED

Sowetan's report about Rulani Mokwena last Friday took my breath away. Simply defined, vindication is an action of clearing someone as I feel vindicated.

Not that I was blamed by sceptics regarding the Rulani matter at his former club Mamelodi Sundowns. Bennet Mnguni, who influenced my view, thanks to Sowetan's good reporting, must also feel on cloud nine.

For a big club like Wydad Casablanca, which stands on the pedestal of African excellence, to scoop Rulani even before he began considering his next move is elating. No doubt, many were beginning to write his epitaph, especially after Steve Komphela's swift appointment at Sundowns.

Mokwena's appointment in Morocco took my breath away, following that of Pitso Mosimane by Egyptian giants Al Ahly five years ago.

Sundowns management must be open to negative criticism, especially if the team's glory slumps into questionable results this coming season.

One wonders why Komphela couldn't see coaching Rulani's way, but Wydad's technical team does. Well, as for me, honestly, I feel vindicated indeed.

Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba

SOWETAN SAYS | Rulani right fit to revive Wydad

Wydad Casablanca’s decision to hire Rulani Mokwena as their head coach is a major fillip for SA football.
Opinion
1 day ago

Mosimane urges more SA coaches to go abroad

After seeing Rulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids making moves in the continent, Pitso Mosimane calls for more SA mentors to spread their wings across the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rulani joins Wydad Casablanca

Barely 10 days after his unceremonious exit from Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Rulani Mokwena has joined Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dorcas "Didi" Lekganyane's life cut short
Fire ravages old age home