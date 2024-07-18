Minister Siviwe Gwarube has inherited one of the portfolios that are fraught with many serious problems, challenging in many ways. As a person, she projects a personality that is not easily intimidated by challenging situations, ready to confront them head-on.
When interviewed about her appointment and her priorities, she said her priority was to eradicate pit toilets in all schools countrywide and other infrastructure problems. Knowing that to have these priorities implemented, she must have the co-operation of other departments like the water and sanitation department, and perhaps public works for the building of thousands of flushing toilets around the country.
Availability of funds will be another headache, considering the education budget for the current financial year. These are constraints that might negatively affect her work performance. We have seen a large number of broken chairs and desks in some schools, while overcrowding in many schools has led to pupils sharing desks while some are forced to sit on the floor; this problem is caused largely by uncontrolled immigration, which will depend on how well home affairs succeeds in controlling the influx of migrants into the country.
So, I think if you consider these problems, it is clear that the honourable minister will have many mountains to climb before she gets down to the business of improving the quality of basic education. We wish her all the best; she has the motivation and determination to succeed at what she is called upon to do.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Gwarube has mountains to climb
Image: Laird Forbes
