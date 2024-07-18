Last week, I watched in dismay on TV how former higher education minister and communist leader Blade Nzimande outsourced NSFAS to three if not four or five private companies to pay beneficiaries' fees and accommodation. The same companies failed to deliver.
Why does not the minister let the personnel in the department pay the students directly?
If you don't have enough personnel, why not employ more to meet the challenge? I now believe that, indeed, private companies are given kickbacks, which explains why they enjoy being used as cash cows.
A communist at heart should not have allowed that to happen.
Levy Manaka, email
READER LETTER |A communist won't do as Blade did with NSFAS
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
