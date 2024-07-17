"We unequivocally denounce this political violence and earnestly hope that the citizens and leaders of America will have the fortitude and sagacity to reject violence and seek peaceful solutions.” (President Cyril Ramaphosa, Sowetan July 15).
Well said, Mr President, and we hope the United States will heed your advice. Now, about the reconstruction of SA after ruinous and disastrous ANC policies; sir, what plans do you think should be put in place? Importantly, how will your “fellow compatriots” be employed to put your plans into operation, and live with dignity?
We should not let your foreign observations distract you from the internal mess your party, the ANC, has landed your fellow compatriots into. Too much is at stake, sir, and you only have five years to come up with a promising functional economic reconstruction programme to better people’s lives.
Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba
READER LETTER | Ramaphosa right about US, but what about SA?
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
"We unequivocally denounce this political violence and earnestly hope that the citizens and leaders of America will have the fortitude and sagacity to reject violence and seek peaceful solutions.” (President Cyril Ramaphosa, Sowetan July 15).
Well said, Mr President, and we hope the United States will heed your advice. Now, about the reconstruction of SA after ruinous and disastrous ANC policies; sir, what plans do you think should be put in place? Importantly, how will your “fellow compatriots” be employed to put your plans into operation, and live with dignity?
We should not let your foreign observations distract you from the internal mess your party, the ANC, has landed your fellow compatriots into. Too much is at stake, sir, and you only have five years to come up with a promising functional economic reconstruction programme to better people’s lives.
Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba
READER LETTER | GNU must fast-track BBBEE project
READER LETTER | Bravo to Ramaphosa for exceptional work he's done
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos