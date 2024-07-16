It was really a shocking experience for us who followed the plight of the poor elderly of Venda queuing at the VBS Mutual Bank during the cold winter.
I wonder what is going on in the minds of former president Jacob Zuma who was the custodian of our assets in SA when the VBS looting happened under his watch.
Why did he accept the money from that bank, via a bond, without seeing the red flags that something wrong was going on? Why didn't the government use funds accessible to it and save the bank in order for its depositors, who were mainly retired old people, to not lose their life savings?
Instead, the government was more keen in giving money for entertainment by funding well-resourced artists. The state should have stepped up and chased the looters and their ill-gotten money later, to compensate for what it paid out to save VBS.
That could have given the state the face of a caring government.
Levy Manaka, Polokwane
READER LETTER | VBS looting happened under Zuma's watch
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi
