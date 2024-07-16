They are moving according to a scripted plan. Disturbing events in Europe, North America, Central and South America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East are chess pieces falling into place. The invisible rulers of the universe dominate the political, monetary and legal systems of virtually all nations.
Without this tactic of stealth and covert operations, they could not have achieved their agenda for planetary domination. At the epicentres of all the global chaos, powerful leaders strike blindly, oblivious of the consequences, willing to risk an economic meltdown or a fully fledged nuclear holocaust.
Powerful nations are prepared to exercise political brinkmanship, oblivious to their positions on the frontlines of incineration.
The world stands numb as the pyrotechnics of war graphically reveal fleeing mothers and burning children. The warlords of our era seem to forget that those who live by the sword will ultimately perish by the sword. Two of the most powerful nations during World War 2, Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, were bombed into submission because of their global aggression.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Attempt on Trump's life orchestrated
The attempt to assassinate Donald Trump was not a random or isolated incident. It was a carefully planned plot to eliminate the former president from the political scene. The only person who knew the reason is dead, taken out within a few seconds and silenced like Lee Harvey Oswald in 1963.
Sixty-two years later, we witnessed in 3D, before a global audience, an almost repeat of Dallas and the grassy knoll. Attempts to remove world leaders are carefully scripted strategies at regime change, planned and executed with clinical precision by the architects of the new world order.
At this crucial moment of tremendous political, social, financial and economic upheavals, the greatest mankind has ever faced in history, is the possibility of this dark cabal getting away in provoking World War 3. This is the last violent scenario they are hoping for to bring in "the next world order".
The emerging conflicts create a platform for the evil warlords to continue to enfold and prosecute their nefarious agenda with impunity and no opposition.
