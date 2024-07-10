Russia president Vladimir Putin's latest cataclysmic bombings of a variety of Ukrainian sites, including a hospital, reflect a man who is unhinged, incapable of controlling his bloodthirsty military hierarchy.
Sadly, the bureaucrats who run NATO, coupled with the political instability in America, the UK, and in some countries within the EU, have granted Putin space to attack Ukraine with impunity. The unbalanced rhetoric and subsequent actions of the Russian leader are worrying as he continues to be allowed to continue with his dominating ways.
His alliances with China, North Korea, and now India should be of great concern too. Ukraine should be supported with powerful military firepower to allow them to target The Kremlin, in the heart of Moscow. The out of control Russian bear needs to be clamped.
Peter Bachtis, Benoni
READER LETTER | Putin is out of control
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Russia president Vladimir Putin's latest cataclysmic bombings of a variety of Ukrainian sites, including a hospital, reflect a man who is unhinged, incapable of controlling his bloodthirsty military hierarchy.
Sadly, the bureaucrats who run NATO, coupled with the political instability in America, the UK, and in some countries within the EU, have granted Putin space to attack Ukraine with impunity. The unbalanced rhetoric and subsequent actions of the Russian leader are worrying as he continues to be allowed to continue with his dominating ways.
His alliances with China, North Korea, and now India should be of great concern too. Ukraine should be supported with powerful military firepower to allow them to target The Kremlin, in the heart of Moscow. The out of control Russian bear needs to be clamped.
Peter Bachtis, Benoni
Time running out for Ukrainians fleeing Russia's advance
Ukraine's army chief says eastern front under intense Russian assault
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos