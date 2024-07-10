Letters

READER LETTER | Putin is out of control

By READER COMMENT - 10 July 2024 - 14:00
A rescuer reacts at Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital after it was damaged during Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 8, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Russia president Vladimir Putin's latest cataclysmic bombings of a variety of Ukrainian sites, including a hospital, reflect a man who is unhinged, incapable of controlling his bloodthirsty military hierarchy.

Sadly, the bureaucrats who run NATO, coupled with the political instability in America, the UK, and in some countries within the EU, have granted Putin space to attack Ukraine with impunity. The unbalanced rhetoric and subsequent actions of the Russian leader are worrying as he continues to be allowed to continue with his dominating ways.

His alliances with China, North Korea, and now India should be of great concern too. Ukraine should be supported with powerful military firepower to allow them to target The Kremlin, in the heart of Moscow. The out of control Russian bear needs to be clamped.

Peter Bachtis, Benoni 

