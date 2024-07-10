In his 2023 African Mining Indaba keynote address, President Cyril Ramaphosa pleaded with the business sector to partner with the government to ensure a better South Africa.
"In the past years, South Africa hosted several world economy forums with business, pledging billions towards economic stimulus drive."
The wellness of society being so critical towards economic growth, Assupol Life company recently launched the Pro Am Golf tournament at Pretoria East's prestigious 18-holes golf course with over 100 players participating.
The Professional Golf Association players and enthusiasts bravely confronted cold winter day and participated in the Pro Am tournament, including legendary golfer and 80-year-old rugby player o Frick du Preez, world-renowned motivational speaker Billy Selekane, cricketers and golfers from all walks of life.
The strategic objective of Pro Am golf challenge was to raise resources towards uplifting communities.
During the glittering prize-giving ceremony, the company announced that the tournament would be staged annually. It was a moment of elation for players.
Assupol was founded in 1913 and its board is currently led by business leader and author Dr Reuel Khoza and astute Bridget Mokwena-Halala .
Over the years, the company has been uniquely contributing to groundbreaking projects benefiting communities around the country. These included the renovation of homes of people living with disabilities, schools and building of early learning centres.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Company heeds call by president
