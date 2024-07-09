Can the department of education come to its senses and release our children from school over the weekends? It does not make sense that an ideal routine of Monday to Friday school week is extended to weekends.
When will we have our children home to teach them about life and culture, and also send them on errands as it should be a normal part of childhood? What about the home chores?
This system of a seven-day school week, which was never discussed with the parents, affects pupils in grades 8 to 12. These are children in a critical stage of their lives as teenagers and parents must have meaningful access to them. What the department is doing is to weaken the structure that holds the family together. Don't they think that families need to do things with their children over the weekends, including travelling, visiting and attending family events?
What about extracurricular activities including sports? Don't these children need to practice sports and other weekend activities and get involved in competitions?
Many urgent things need to be fixed in our education, including the measly 30% pass rate. Forcing parents of no-fee school children to pay up R10 for casual wear on Fridays should also stop. We also pay for printer paper which the state must provide, buy data for school work and also make "donations" for the fence or something else.
Politicians are pushing a nasty agenda with our children. Just release our children from this weekend school so that we as parents can take over.
K Machacha, email
READER LETTER | Weekends should be for families, not school
Image: Daniil Peshkov/ 123rf
