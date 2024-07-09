The value of customer service is sometimes ignored and for every business, customers or clients should be treated as valuable stakeholders. In fact, the manner in which they are treated will either make or break the business.
Therefore, good customer service is important for the business. Having a good customer service plan in place contributes to sales, increases brand loyalty, generates referrals, helps retain customers and provides business with a competitive advantage over others.
Let's remember that efficient customer service goes together with how best we communicate. For example, waiting period or delays should always be communicated to make customers and clients feel at ease.
Customer agents should communicate the correct information at the right time and correctly. They should listen attentively and with empathy to avoid misunderstandings, arguments, delays and mistakes. Listening to customers/clients and valuing their opinions is key to how best to serve. By means of the suggestion boxes and customer care surveys, businesses gain an insight into how their service is perceived.
Based on the inputs, businesses are able to improve their customer service. In implementing an effective customer care service, businesses should also adopt a humanistic approach by valuing their employees and treating them with respect. Employees should always be motivated and inspired. A happy employee is able to serve customers and clients diligently.
Lebohang Majara, Pimville
READER LETTER | Good customer service vital to business success
