Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni blaming the electorate for the new over-bloated cabinet which cost taxpayers more than R1bn in salaries and perks is both arrogant and disdainful.
The electorate has a right to elect who it thinks will serve its interest in parliament and not who Ntshavheni wants or wishes for.
It is then up to the parliamentarians to vote for the incumbent president who in turn should appoint the cabinet. The electorate doesn’t feature anywhere there.
I think she blames the wrong people for the underachievement of the ANC and indecisiveness of the president.
Let's address the other elephant in the room, the electorate should be allowed to elect the president directly.
The president decided together with the ANC to have this over-bloated cabinet. The blame should be put at the president’s door, including her. Nowhere did the electorate ever say the ANC should go and negotiate with the DA, IFP, ActionSA, PA, Good Party, and so on. Ntshavheni should leave the electorate alone, as they did what is expected to vote.
Minister, you are barking up the wrong tree.
Pitsi Moloto, by email
READER LETTER | Ntshavheni arrogant to blame voters for cabinet
Image: GCIS.
