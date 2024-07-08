New sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has a different approach altogether to politics. During the campaigning phase, he kept saying he would like to become the minister of home affairs or police, to make sure that immigration laws into our country were respected.
He aimed to rid SA of all the undocumented immigrants who have contributed to the high crime rates in SA, with the citizens' lives horribly affected. I liked his approach because, to me, it meant he had a positive vision for the country, motivated to bring much-needed hope for a relatively peaceful country.
He is assertive too as he made it clear that the PA party will not participate in the GNU if he is not offered a ministerial position. I thought at the time, while home affairs might be out of reach for him, he would do a good job as minister of police – he has the physique, the confidence and determination to throw his weight around, qualities which would command a certain degree of respect from criminals.
Well, he did get a ministerial position, but in sport, arts and culture. He seemed happy to accept it, judging by the jovial mood he displayed at the swearing-in event, even cracking a joke or two, to the amusement of the onlookers, who were left in stitches. But the highlight that marks his involvement in politics is completely different from others, who view politics as an opportunity to earn a living, was his announcement that he will donate 100% of his ministerial salary to the Joshlin Smith Foundation for missing children because he is not in politics for money, but to change people's lives. Amen to that, I liked it. What an honourable, selfless gesture. We need more people like him.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | McKenzie in our politics welcomed
