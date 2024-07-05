I thought Rulani Mokwena’s exit at Mamelodi Sundowns was a result of the Orlando Pirates’ defeats. I wondered just how such a trivial matter could lead to the sacking of a coach of Mokwena’s calibre, whose skills are admired by our national coach Hugo Broos, if his Bafana Bafana selection be anything to go by.
Sundowns management’s indecisiveness cannot be exposed by Mokwena Rulani’s requested exit, if Bennet Mnguni’s take (Sowetan July 3) be the yardstick to assess this unfortunate situation.
I write this letter in memory of Sello Mapeka, who could have expressed concern about this matter. I implore Sundows management to think again, for the nation, especially the footballing fraternity, to maintain a measure of respect for its administration skills.
May Mapeka’s spirit rest in eternal peace.
Moikwatlhai Seitisho, Phuthaditjhaba
READER LETTER | I implore Downs bosses to reconsider Rulani matter
Image: BackpagePix
