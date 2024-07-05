All hands on deck. This is not about the blue lights and huge benefits for the ministers. In their eyes, we see the desire to serve the rainbow nation with great and humble honour. We pray and call for the maturity of political parties to not open their small cabinet meetings in the political offices.
They must adhere to their affirmations or oaths they took on July 3. The secrets of the cabinet as the executive arm of the state will remain intact and not divulged to party friends or colleagues. The level of maturity will enable South Africans to benefit from the advancement of the GNU.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's final term of office will be an examination of the times of the existence of government. The president is ready for turbulence and waves ahead while steering the ship that is bigger than Titanic, it will take him more time to identify full names of his ministers and deputy ministers due to a ballooned executive.
The president has previously demonstrated himself in the eyes of the world, taking the bull by the horns as he saved lives and the economy from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.
Ramaphosa must be applauded for the exceptional work he has done for all South Africans. Likewise with the seventh administration, he will do better. He will sail the ship for the betterment of our country and its people.
The president will not implement a stop and start approach, he will not leave anyone behind when transitioning to a better socio-economic situation as he tackles the triple challenges of poverty, hunger, and underdevelopment. The ANC has produced an outstanding and brilliant president.
Dinyalo Elias Mampane, GaTisane, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Bravo to Ramaphosa for exceptional work he's done
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
