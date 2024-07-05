Letters

READER LETTER | Bravo to Ramaphosa for exceptional work he's done

By READER COMMENT - 05 July 2024 - 12:14
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the 20th anniversary of the Expanded Public Works Programme at the Buffalo City Stadium
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the 20th anniversary of the Expanded Public Works Programme at the Buffalo City Stadium
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

All hands on deck. This is not about the blue lights and huge benefits for the ministers. In their eyes, we see the desire to serve the rainbow nation with great and humble honour. We pray and call for the maturity of political parties to not open their small cabinet meetings in the political offices.

They must adhere to their affirmations or oaths they took on July 3. The secrets of the cabinet as the executive arm of the state will remain intact and not divulged to party friends or colleagues. The level of maturity will enable South Africans to benefit from the advancement of the GNU.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's final term of office will be an examination of the times of the existence of government. The president is ready for turbulence and waves ahead while steering the ship that is bigger than Titanic, it will take him more time to identify full names of his ministers and deputy ministers due to a ballooned executive.

The president has previously demonstrated himself in the eyes of the world, taking the bull by the horns as he saved lives and the economy from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa must be applauded for the exceptional work he has done for all South Africans. Likewise with the seventh administration, he will do better. He will sail the ship for the betterment of our country and its people.

The president will not implement a stop and start approach, he will not leave anyone behind when transitioning to a better socio-economic situation as he tackles the triple challenges of poverty, hunger, and underdevelopment. The ANC has produced an outstanding and brilliant president.

Dinyalo Elias Mampane, GaTisane, Limpopo

READER LETTER | Mr President, align with parties advocating for land

READER LETTER | In his speech President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned that “the people of South Africa have spoken about the land they want to farm” ...
Opinion
1 week ago

READER LETTER | Parties have the opportunity to show their strengths

SA has entered a new era of the government of national unity that offers different political parties the opportunity to demonstrate what they are ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Five memorable moments of Rulani Mokwena's tenure at Downs
Some residents see new cabinet as stepping stone to service delivery