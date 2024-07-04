Letters

READER LETTER | Protector vindicates DA's view Tembisa Hospital

By READER LETTER - 04 July 2024 - 15:25
Tembisa Hospital
Tembisa Hospital
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The DA has been vindicated by the public protector’s finding that there were irregularities in the appointment of the late Dr Ashley Mthunzi as CEO of Tembisa Hospital in July 2021.

Following my referral of this matter, the public protector’s report says the department “did not conduct all the requisite personnel suitability checks, such as the verification of financial stability, citizenship/identity screening, criminal record and personal security”.

Mthunzi was appointed as the acting CEO at Tembisa in April 2021 and was later suspended following the exposure of R1bn fishy contracts that included forged documents and outrageously high prices. Health official Babita Deokaran was assassinated after she raised her concerns about these contracts.

It is shocking that proper checks were not done in Mthunzi’s appointment.

I suspect there was manipulation to get him this position to facilitate the massive corruption in tenders that took place.

I commend the public protector’s recommendation that the department appoint a service provider within 120 days to do personnel suitability checks on all senior officials, as well as officials in supply chain management, in line with public service regulations.

How many other bad appointments have been made because of a blatant failure to adhere to legal personnel selection requirements?

This needs to be fixed to ensure hospital patients benefit from competent and honest management.

Jack Bloom MPL
DA Gauteng shadow MEC for health

READER LETTER | Duduzile’s treated unfairly

Failure to speak out against the objectification of the female member of parliament, Duduzile Zuma, reverses the gains achieved in the fight against ...
Opinion
3 days ago

READER LETTER | Parties have the opportunity to show their strengths

SA has entered a new era of the government of national unity that offers different political parties the opportunity to demonstrate what they are ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Economic growth should be SA's number one target

SA should steer a new course, one where the market is not suffocated and growth the number one target. It is time now to scrap minimum wages, BEE and ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Five memorable moments of Rulani Mokwena's tenure at Downs
Some residents see new cabinet as stepping stone to service delivery