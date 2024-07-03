But for many, I think it will be an intriguing welcome change. Those are the ones who will waste no time in showing us how long they have wanted and waited for the opportunity to do great things for their country and its people, grabbing the opportunity with both hands, making sure the president will have no regrets appointing them to their portfolios.
For the rest of us, it will bring the relief that we have always longed for, of knowing that our country is in good, safe hands and we can look forward to an improvement of the economy, with improvement of employment opportunities for all, especially the youth, who already have lost many years of gainful employment facing a bleak future. That will hopefully change soon.
Services delivery will have a welcome boost as departments such as water and sanitation, electricity supply and many others will be manned by people who have the necessary training, knowledge, skill and experience.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Parties have the opportunity to show their strengths
SA has entered a new era of the government of national unity that offers different political parties the opportunity to demonstrate what they are made of: their strengths and competencies.
These were never tested before, as the parties were critical of all areas of the previous government as armchair observers.
Now that they have a chance to prove themselves, it might not be as easy as anticipated and maybe a little intimidating. It will be interesting to watch them at work during their first 100 days in government, as that might be used as a yardstick to judge what can be expected from each party.
There will be those who will not only discover, to their amazement, how cheap talk always is but how challenging and demanding implementation tends to be – bringing to them the shocking realisation that they might not be as capable as they believed to fulfil their mandate.
