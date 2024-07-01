US president Joe Biden stands for freedom, democracy, decency, tolerance, truth and order. He has built a strong principled team about him. The democratic world trusts him.
Donald Trump on the other hand stands for less freedom, less democracy less decency, intolerance, no truth and chaos. He detests strong and principled people about him. The democratic world shudders at the possibility of him returning to the White House, while dictators rejoice at that possibility.
The choice would be obvious, except for increasing doubts about Biden’s stamina, mentally and physically, to serve another term.
I put my money on Biden in the previous election but expressed doubts right at the start of this race about his ability to convince enough voters, especially younger voters, that he still has another term in him. His handling of the Gaza conflict also does not instil confidence. Voters have the final say and their perceptions are crucial.
What Biden has on his side is Trump’s character, or rather the lack thereof, and the chaos that follows him like a shadow.
I share the concerns of so many democrats, both in the Democratic and Republican parties and in other parts of the world, as to why the Democrats are not fielding a younger candidate. However, time may be running out for such a move. There is so much at stake, not only for the US but for the entire democratic world.
Dawie Jacobs-Pretoria
READER LETTER | Voters will decide if Biden has another term in him
