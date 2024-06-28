There have been many nervy moments, such as the match against lowly Nepal, where the Proteas squeezed home by just one run. The matches against England and West Indies could have gone either way, too, but we should take courage from the fact that our Proteas have been setting new standards at this World Cup.
First indications that this could be our year were seen in the win over the Netherlands, who had added to SA’s pain at the last event in Australia. This time, the Dutch were sent packing by Markram and his men with a close, historic four-wicket win on June 8.
Finals, however, are a different beast altogether. As an unbeaten team, there’s little doubt that even those who didn’t give the Proteas a chance have now taken notice. It is for that reason that having come so far, we must not rest on our laurels.
Our opponents in tomorrow’s final will be as determined as we are to bring joy to their nation. More importantly, they will seek to prepare far better than the opponents we have faced thus far.
What we need from Markram and his team is to take it up a notch, and bring the cup back home. It would be a triumph that our country, troubled by palpable uncertainty, fully deserves.
SOWETAN SAYS | Bring the trophy home Proteas
It has taken years of hurt, close calls and heartbreak, but SA will finally participate in a Cricket World Cup final.
Our Proteas have defied the odds and now stand on the brink of achieving what could be the country’s greatest feat in the cricket world.
Tomorrow at 4.30pm, Aiden Markram will lead the SA team in a championship match that had eluded us since readmission in 1992. Since that year, a succession of cricket captains have tried, and sadly, failed, but this year in the US and West Indies, Markram and his team have shown great resilience.
They have won seven matches on the trot, and no doubt that should fill them with hope that years of torment – and of being called “chokers” for failing when it matters the most – are finally over.
While making a first ever World Cup final is cause for celebration, we must caution that the job is not done yet. Also, we must remember that even though we are on a winning streak, it has not been an easy journey to get to the final.
