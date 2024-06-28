For those who thought the DA is the solution to the ANC problems, dream again. I don't feel sorry for the ANC. This is its bed and it must lie on it. How do you squander 60%+ of public trust from 1994?
The ANC was so arrogant and thought it was untouchable. Look at the mess it made of Gauteng health and how it treated doctors?
It could have avoided this nightmare of power sharing by delivering on the promises made since 1994. A better life for all should not mean a luxury life for the comrades and their families.
The ANC destroyed public institutions. When leaders are deaf and blind to the tragic reality of the struggling voters, it creates resentment.
Unfortunately, the GNU is no solution judging by the actions of the DA. Every one wants to be a cabinet minister. Enjoy the ride.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, by email
READER LETTER | Power reveals the true colours of politicians
Image: Anton Scholtz
The past week has been an eye-opener. There is no such thing in the post Mandela era of a servant political leader. The skin colour or class makes no difference. They are all the same. Power reveals the true colours of politicians.
Let's start with the DA.
It is power hungry, greedy and selfish. I never saw this ugly side of the DA until now. It is arrogant and forgets it is a 20% party. Its backdoor entry into the Union Buildings is not matched by its unrealistic demands.
For the first time in its political life, the DA has never been and will never be this close to power. Now with one foot inside the building, it wants to chase the ANC away. Listen to Helen Zille's interviews of the past week. She is the president and Cyril Ramaphosa the prime minister.
Not long ago the DA was calling for a slimmer cabinet. The tune has changed post elections. It wants more positions.
It wants to bring its own directors-general (DGs). When the ANC appoints its own it is cadre deployment but for the DA it is called meritocracy. Politicians and their double standards. George Orwell calls it "speaking with a forked tongue".
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | What will the true legacy of GNU be?
