Cosatu says it will continue to hold the ANC accountable, and that the GNU should continue with the roll-out of NHI.
This is a confusing time in the political life of the alliance partners of the ANC. They seem to find it difficult to accept that for the next five years there is no more talk about the ANC government.
And not only that, but that for the coming years after the end of the 5-year period of the GNU government, there can be no telling whether the GNU government will still continue as goverment of the country or whether the ANC will ever be in government again, resuming the implementation of its policies, or whether that chapter is closed for good.
I think it is time for the alliance partners to accept the changes that invariably impact its existence within the political space and their allegiance to a party that may never regain its political status ever again.
The NHI – which was one of the policies of the ANC three months before the change of government – may be shelved for now as the country is bankrupt.
Right now, the GNU is grappling with many urgent challenges that are facing this new phase of our democracy and must be afforded enough time and space without any unnecessary disruptions to navigate the complexities they find themselves in. Change is never easy to accept but it is an unavoidable, essential part of life which must be managed cautiously.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | ANC alliance partners must accept change
Image: GALLO
