READER LETTER | Leadership deficiencies behind slow progress in Africa
Image: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE
Those who have had the privilege to visit Singapore or Dubai can testify that both countries are in the future. The architectural configuration is unbelievably mesmerising. The level of development in Singapore and Dubai raises a question as to what is holding Africa back?
In 1957, Ghana became the first country in Africa to gain independence in the same year as Singapore. But Singapore is currently among the top 10 of first world countries while the Black Star is still lagging far behind 67 years later. It can’t be the minerals in Africa are a curse. Our demise in Africa can be pointed at leadership deficiency and outside interferences.
It’s paramount in this day and age for African leaders to wake up and smell hot coffee. Leaders should emulate Dubai, Singapore, China and Vietnam's success stories. The citizens of those countries are without doubt proud of visionary leaders like Sheikh Rashid ibn Saeed Al Makartoum in Dubai, Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore, Deng Xiaoping who modernised China and Ho Chi Minh of Vietnam affectionately called “Uncle Ho”.
In the 1960s, a miracle Dubai City emerged from the desert to become a global economic hub 30 years later. Similarly glamourous Singapore city was an island colony of British from 1824 and occupied by Japan during World War 2. In 1945 Singapore return to British rule and became a province within Malaysia from 1963 to 1965 when it became independent.
The island nation grew its economy under Lee to become one of the world’s most prosperous nations. The island location contributed to Singapore’s economic miracle and made it an ideal hub for international trade and commerce.
Massive China on the other hand is on the rise under Xi Jinping. It too was occupied by Japan between 1937 and 1945. In 1949, Mao Zedong defeated the nationalist government of Chiang Kai-shek to set up the People’s Republic of China in a largely impoverished nation. Today China is the second world economic powerhouse, with experts predicting it to lead the world economy a few years from now.
Vietnam was embroiled in wars between 1955 to 1975, with the US hugely involved with its mission to stifle communist takeover in the Asian nation. The US failed and today Vietnam is one of the world’s fastest growing economies. Africa should take a leaf from these Asian miracle stories which started from abject poverty.
Africa is the cradle of human civilisation, a mother continent that gave birth to nations. Africa should unchain its potential and lead the world with humility once again.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
