An open letter to the executive mayor and municipal manager of Vhembe district municipality.
Dear mayor and manager, we, the residents of Makhasa village in Malamulele, are writing to express our profound frustration and serious concern regarding the persistent lack of access to clean drinking water in our community.
Despite countless appeals and assurances, our village has endured nearly three decades without reliable running water. We are compelled to rely on rainwater collection, which poses health hazards and purchasing water from neighbouring villages – a costly and unsustainable burden, especially for a community with a high number of social grant dependents.
This dire situation has inflicted severe hardships, health challenges and economic difficulties upon our community. Therefore, we demand the following immediate actions: Installation of functional communal taps and boreholes without delay. Regular maintenance and rigorous monitoring of water quality. Implementation of a sustainable solution to ensure consistent access to clean water.
We hold you directly responsible for upholding our fundamental human rights to clean water. We expect a comprehensive response within seven days outlining the precise measures you intend to implement to resolve this critical issue. We will persist in our advocacy efforts until our demands are met.
Floyd Themba Chauke, Malamulele
READER LETTER | Open letter demands strict monitoring of water quality
Image: 123RF/andreypopov
