Letters

READER LETTER | Open letter demands strict monitoring of water quality

By READER LETTER - 26 June 2024 - 12:32
Water frustrations
Water frustrations
Image: 123RF/andreypopov

An open letter to the executive mayor and municipal manager of Vhembe district municipality.

Dear mayor and manager, we, the residents of Makhasa village in Malamulele, are writing to express our profound frustration and serious concern regarding the persistent lack of access to clean drinking water in our community.

Despite countless appeals and assurances, our village has endured nearly three decades without reliable running water. We are compelled to rely on rainwater collection, which poses health hazards and purchasing water from neighbouring villages – a costly and unsustainable burden, especially for a community with a high number of social grant dependents.

This dire situation has inflicted severe hardships, health challenges and economic difficulties upon our community. Therefore, we demand the following immediate actions: Installation of functional communal taps and boreholes without delay. Regular maintenance and rigorous monitoring of water quality. Implementation of a sustainable solution to ensure consistent access to clean water.

We hold you directly responsible for upholding our fundamental human rights to clean water. We expect a comprehensive response within seven days outlining the precise measures you intend to implement to resolve this critical issue. We will persist in our advocacy efforts until our demands are met.

Floyd Themba Chauke, Malamulele

READER LETTER | Ramathuba upsetting by appointing Mahoai MEC

Honourable Phopi Ramathuba, may you be honourable as Limpopo’s premier and respect the electorate.
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Fake honorary doctorates have no place in society

A doctorate is the highest post-matric academic qualification and generally requires six years of full-time intensive study to complete, with ...
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Kunene's diatribe is unfortunate

Patriotic Alliance leader Kenny Kunene first came to the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons. He would publicly belittle women with ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on
CIC Julius Malema | Addresses EFF Press Conference | TAJ Hotel | Cape Town