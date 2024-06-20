“There is always something new out of Africa.” – Pliny the Elder. The spirit of the Rainbow Nation that inspired the world three decades ago has been reignited. The difference between then and today is that political forces have been tried and tested over the past three decades. Lessons have been learned.
South Africans have come to realise that the mere title of “liberation movement” is no longer enough to govern our diverse nation towards unity and prosperity. Yes, the doors have been opened for the previously disadvantaged to move into the mainstream of our society and economy, but in the process greed and abuse of power led to endemic corruption, crime levels rose to unacceptable levels and black economic empowerment, though a necessary instrument originally, led to a loss of experience and skills in vital sectors of our economy. Much-needed skills fled our country.
But we have grown as a nation since 1994. On community level, people have started to talk and work together; schools and universities have been integrated, glass ceilings in the workplace have been removed, and discrimination in sports is a thing of the past. We are united behind our national teams, our national anthem and our national flag.
Finally, that spirit seems to have filtered through to national politics. The world is once again surprised by the peaceful transition from domination by a liberation movement to a government of national unity.
Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Rainbow Nation spirit reignited
Image: GCIS
“There is always something new out of Africa.” – Pliny the Elder. The spirit of the Rainbow Nation that inspired the world three decades ago has been reignited. The difference between then and today is that political forces have been tried and tested over the past three decades. Lessons have been learned.
South Africans have come to realise that the mere title of “liberation movement” is no longer enough to govern our diverse nation towards unity and prosperity. Yes, the doors have been opened for the previously disadvantaged to move into the mainstream of our society and economy, but in the process greed and abuse of power led to endemic corruption, crime levels rose to unacceptable levels and black economic empowerment, though a necessary instrument originally, led to a loss of experience and skills in vital sectors of our economy. Much-needed skills fled our country.
But we have grown as a nation since 1994. On community level, people have started to talk and work together; schools and universities have been integrated, glass ceilings in the workplace have been removed, and discrimination in sports is a thing of the past. We are united behind our national teams, our national anthem and our national flag.
Finally, that spirit seems to have filtered through to national politics. The world is once again surprised by the peaceful transition from domination by a liberation movement to a government of national unity.
Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
READER LETTER | SA has been given a second chance
READER LETTER | ANC’s vision for GNU will take the country forward
READER LETTER | New government must revitalise economy, create jobs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos