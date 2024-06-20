SA should steer a new course, one where the market is not suffocated and growth the number one target. It is time now to scrap minimum wages, BEE and to privatise some bankrupt state-owned entities.
In exchange, a basic income grant should make up for any perceived losses from removing minimum wages and BEE. Minimum wages are merely redistributing wealth from the 40% black people who are unemployed to the 60% black people who are employed.
BEE is redistributing wealth from 99% of black people to the 1% black people who are benefitting. Redistribution of wealth from white people only occurs from taxes. However, a basic income grant can be financed from these taxes in a growing economy. This should be the horse trading occurring within the GNU.
Naushad Omar, Cape Town
READER LETTER | Economic growth should be SA's number one target
Image: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
SA should steer a new course, one where the market is not suffocated and growth the number one target. It is time now to scrap minimum wages, BEE and to privatise some bankrupt state-owned entities.
In exchange, a basic income grant should make up for any perceived losses from removing minimum wages and BEE. Minimum wages are merely redistributing wealth from the 40% black people who are unemployed to the 60% black people who are employed.
BEE is redistributing wealth from 99% of black people to the 1% black people who are benefitting. Redistribution of wealth from white people only occurs from taxes. However, a basic income grant can be financed from these taxes in a growing economy. This should be the horse trading occurring within the GNU.
Naushad Omar, Cape Town
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Promotion of entrepreneurship efforts by youth is critical
DINKO BOIKANYO | Using skills, experience to transition to entrepreneur
DANIEL ORELOWITZ | Skills development a bedrock of thriving businesses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos