The attacks on healthcare facilities are not a problem of Mpumalanga alone as similar incidents are being reported on an ongoing basis in other parts of the country. In April, our sister publication Herald reported on the problem in the Eastern Cape. Last month, the Tshwane MMC for health Rina Marx outlined the problem of criminal syndicates targeting clinics in the metro. She cited abusive behaviour experienced by the staff during attacks.
What is clear is that the constitutional rights of huge sections of the population are being undermined, and violently so. It cannot be right that state employees are afraid to go to work. Similarly, it is unacceptable for ordinary citizens to be denied access to healthcare, all because of rampant criminals in their communities.
If people are denied their basic human rights, as these stories suggest, then a crime has been committed against the constitution. We implore the new administration, as its journey begins today with the presidential inauguration, to step up and end the onslaught on clinics once and for all.
SOWETAN SAYS | Onslaught against clinics must end
The story of public healthcare being targeted by criminals has been with us for a long time, and it would seem the authorities have no means to deal with it.
Yesterday, Sowetan led with the story of yet another onslaught on healthcare, this time including the theft of 23 vehicles from different hospitals and clinics in Mpumalanga in the past six months. The stolen vehicles include two mobile clinics whose primary duty is to provide communities in remote areas with much-needed basic healthcare. Other cars were mainly bakkies, panel vans and staff transporters whose work is to give support to the operations of the state health facilities, to advance the ideals of functional service delivery.
Even more disturbing, are the physical attacks on the health workers and patients when the thugs pounce. In our story yesterday, a traumatised nurse recalled how a criminal manhandled her, pulling her by the stethoscope around her neck. She was robbed of her cellphone.
“I am scared to go to work because these guys pointed a gun to my face,” the nurse told our reporter. When we were writing our story, Mthimba clinic in Hazeyview had closed its doors to the public, because of safety concerns for the workers.
