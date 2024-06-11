The national health service (NHS) hack has delayed operations for cancer patients in London.
Do the hackers realise or care about the pain they are causing and possibly the people whose passing they are speeding up? No, they are just after money.
It is time to stop this and to jail anyone caught as they could be causing deaths. The only problem is that so far the hackers seem to be able to break into systems too easily. Are the NHS, and many other organisations, being caught out with employees clicking on links or are they still at the stage of sticky notes with passwords stuck on the side of screens?
It's time to develop and use real security systems for sensitive medical databases or people will die.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | Hackers do not care about people's lives
Image: 123RF/dolgachov
The national health service (NHS) hack has delayed operations for cancer patients in London.
Do the hackers realise or care about the pain they are causing and possibly the people whose passing they are speeding up? No, they are just after money.
It is time to stop this and to jail anyone caught as they could be causing deaths. The only problem is that so far the hackers seem to be able to break into systems too easily. Are the NHS, and many other organisations, being caught out with employees clicking on links or are they still at the stage of sticky notes with passwords stuck on the side of screens?
It's time to develop and use real security systems for sensitive medical databases or people will die.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
Hackers demand ransom after fraudulently accessing TransUnion SA's server
Import tariff body Itac was targeted in ransomware attack
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos