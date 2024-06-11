The EFF’s misguided nationalisation policies of key industries in the economy have reduced the once thriving economy of Zimbabwe to a basket case. It is mind-boggling why the EFF is turning a blind eye to the successful collaboration between the capitalists and Botswana, as evidenced by the joint venture Debswana between the Botswana government and De Beers diamond mining company.
Botswana is a prosperous, democratic and peaceful country as opposed to the undemocratic, violent Zimbabwe where the majority of its citizens have sought economic refuge in neighbouring countries. The DA, on the hand, is fighting for the white folks to keep their apartheid gains. This manifests itself in our economy not being inclusive because black people are still on the margins of the economy.
This explains why both the EFF and the left-wing of the ANC are against the inclusion of the DA in the GNU. The DA must persuade its members to trust the black community and respect the skills that black people will bring to advance economic growth.
Our diversity should be our strength and not be a divisive factor racially tearing our country apart with its advanced financial sector and excellent infrastructure.
Jeffrey Mothuloe, email
READER LETTER | DA, EFF must dump extremist economics, help GNU
Image: Fil/Mike Holmes
A government of national unity (GNU) was successfully formed in 1994 because the country had wise, humble and patient leaders in both Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk.
Both men rose above party politics by persuading diverse factions in their political parties to put the national interest before party’s interests.
The much-vaunted ANC-DA-IFP coalition on the right, just like the ANC-EFF-PA on the left, will collapse in the medium term. A key stable GNU must not rely on one particular party to remain in government. Preconditions for participating in the GNU by both the EFF and the DA are unfortunate, misplaced and unpatriotic.
Both John Steenhuisen and Julius Malema have huge egos and lack humility. The two do not understand the basic economic principles that will lead to a stable GNU which will deliver economic growth for the black and white folks in this country. SA will only experience economic growth if all the population groups work in tandem and use their diversity as a strength and not as a divisive factor.
SOWETAN SAYS | Separation of powers in SA clear
