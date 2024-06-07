SOWETAN SAYS | 'Graft' arrests revive hope in law

The appearance in court this week of former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa, in relation to revelations at the state capture commission, is indeed proof that the wheels of justice can grind frustratingly slow.
Kodwa appeared in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crime’s court on Wednesday, alongside Jehan Mackay, a former EOH executive, for alleged corruption. The state alleges that Mackay paid Kodwa, who was then ANC spokesperson, R1.68m as gratification for tenders. EOH at the time had several tenders in the City of Johannesburg according to the state capture commission report.
Kodwa’s court appearance comes two years since chief justice Raymond Zondo released findings into allegations of state capture that implicated dozens of high-profile politicians.
Zondo made a series of recommendations to law enforcement authorities to investigate key figures including those still serving in the executive such as mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe for possible prosecution.
According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (the Hawks), 29 people including eight organisations have been charged in relation to matters arising from the state capture report. The Hawks have said their work is continuing in pursuit of those implicated in wrongdoing.
The arrests and court appearances of those alleged to have committed crimes are encouraging even though on the face of it these appear to have taken far too long. It is equally important to also point out that these latest arrests represent a drop in the ocean given the number of people who were flagged for possible prosecution.
In fact, if we consider that the state capture commission took four years to issue its report while the allegations it heard were already in the public domain, the progress made pales into insignificance.
SA is still grappling with deep-seated levels of corruption and unless those who are found to have been involved in it are brought to book swiftly, the endemic problem will simply persist. South Africans are looking to law enforcement agencies to assure them that the rule of law is supreme and that corruption will not be tolerated.
Therefore, Kodwa and Mackay’s arrest this week must serve as a reminder of the road ahead to bring to book all those Zondo recommended for criminal prosecution.
SOWETAN SAYS | 'Graft' arrests revive hope in law
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
