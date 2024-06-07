The rand stability in the past few years has not responded to the needs of the people on the ground, but we still have a high level of unemployment, high prices of food and electricity to name a few. This election brings no immediate solution to the suffering of the people, but struggle for power by politicians at the expense of the majority of South Africans.
Media, analysts and the markets could have been registered to participate in the elections and run the race. It is the end of the process for the polls, the decision of the voters must be respected, and this decision must not be taken lightly.
The coalition talks must be conducted without external influence by business, or whoever. The voters have bestowed their trust and hope in the hands of elected parties to establish a stable and credible government of the people for the people.
READER LETTER | People did not vote for analysts or markets
The people have spoken. All the analysis after the election in response to forming a new government is necessary, however, the voice of the majority of South Africans must be respected.
Statements such as this one by Sebastien Barbe, the head of emerging market research at Credit Agricole, that “the strong performance of the MKP contributes to uncertainty for the rand” are misplaced.
Essentially, it implies that those who have voted for MKP have created problems for the markets, therefore, they should not have voted for MKP or even participated in the election. This assertion is against the authority of the people to make their choices free from obstructions as endorsed by the constitution. The people did not vote for media, analysts or the markets.
Any influence on the will of the people is tantamount to obstructing democracy machinery at work. I call on all analysts to consider the interest of the people when analysing the current South African political landscape.
The voiceless have now spoken. In the minds of the people, even the ANC, the Government of National Unity (GNU) is the way to go in forming the new government.
The GNU is a process of cleansing and rethinking, it is a reminder to politicians about who are their bosses and who they serve. They serve at the behest of the people of SA.
The markets must play their role in creating employment.
Dinyalo Elias Mampane
GaTisane, Limpopo
