Today we are where we are because of the people we put into power hoping that they will change our lives for better but we got eggs on our faces instead. As for Jacob Zuma, after offering the country to the Guptas, it’s incredible that he maintains he has unfinished business at the Union Buildings.
He further divided black people’s votes by forming the MK Party that did nothing to the DA but everything to the likes of the ANC, EFF, IFP and other black parties. The country is in this coalition conundrum because of MKP.
The ANC must never even entertain the idea of getting into bed with the DA, that is tantamount to taking the country 30 years back. Black people, we all have the ANC blood in our veins, whether you now belong to any of the breakaway parties. Let’s swallow our pride and join forces once more for the sake of our country.
By the look of things, any further breakaway from the ANC will hand the country back to the DA in the next elections.
Sicelo Lata, Vosloorus
READER LETTER | ANC had 30 years to avoid its fall in support
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
It pains me a lot that the country has come to this position where there are no outright winners from the recent elections. The ANC has itself to blame, it had 30 years to avoid the status quo but has little to show for the majority it had enjoyed.
Very little was done to counter the apartheid legacy in so many ways (land, economy and so on). Some of them were busy lining their pockets with public funds, money that should have changed millions of black people’s lives.
