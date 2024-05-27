Letters

READER LETTER | Election day an opportunity to change SA for better

27 May 2024 - 14:45
Dear voter, what do you want our country to look like five years from now? After five years of hardship and pain, we are presented with the opportunity to start anew on Wednesday, as our country heads for its seventh democratic elections.

We’re blessed with a vibrant, multi-party democracy, so the choice may be daunting. When you approach the ballot box, ask yourself these five questions.

Five years from today:

  1. Do I want a country with more jobs, or with a longer unemployment queue?
  2. Do I want masses lifted from poverty, or a country where children grow up stunted?
  3. Do I want safe streets, or do I wish to remain unsafe in my own home?
  4. Do I want continued looting of public money, or do I want my hard-earned taxes to be worth it?
  5. Do I want excellent education for my children, or do I want the next generation to grow up illiterate?

These are serious questions which require considered thought. I have been thinking hard about it and my decision is as follows. Only the DA is strong enough and trustworthy enough to tackle our fundamental issues. No party is perfect, but the DA works. Five years of a DA national government will leave us better than we were before. Choose wisely on Wednesday, fellow voter. I know I have.

 

  • Nomsa Khanyile, Parktown, Jhb

