The selflessness and heroism of Doctors Without Borders (DWB) have disappointingly gone unsung for a long time. They are doing their services behind the scenes, without getting the recognition they deserve.
Since the turn of the 21st century, we have seen these doctors risking their precious lives to save the endangered lives of casualties of war in countries like Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Ukraine and Gaza. It breaks our hearts that the DWB are being brutally killed while trying to save lives.
The DWB are not political but individuals who want to stick to their mission as medical professionals who wants to save lives ahead of the life of comfort doctors can afford.
They are offering their services out of pure love and passion for those who are suffering in the middle of war and other events of misery.
However, the United Nations needs to revise the laws that govern the protection and security of the Doctors Without Borders in order for them to execute their duties without fear and threats to their lives.
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Protect selfless, heroic Doctors Without Borders
