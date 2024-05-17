The collapse of the building under construction in George, a town in the Western Cape, has attracted government leaders to the site of disaster.
Yesterday, it was President Cyril Ramaphosa's turn. Sympathising with those in grief because of their loss is a commendable gesture and is also in sync with the spirit of ubuntu.
Employment and Labour minister Thulas Nxesi spoke clearly about possible infringements of workers' rights, who appeared to be mostly foreign nationals. The government's response to the tragedy no matter who the victims are is commendable.
The issues raised by Nxesi are real and it’s encouraging that he has vowed they will be attended to as they are at the core of some challenges the country faces.
SOWETAN | Attend to other ongoing tragedies
Image: Werner Hills
Police minister Bheki Cele expressed his sympathy and promised to do everything in his power to seek the truth and justice for the victims. The rest of the country, however, wishes to see the government attending to ongoing sites of disaster across the country, the main one being crime, with similar energy.
Our stories on pages 4 and 5 today indicate how SA's rampant crime has a huge mental impact on the lives of ordinary citizens. The major factor coming out of the articles is how crime has robbed people of their freedoms – freedom to walk, freedom to relax at home, freedom to play, freedom to drive, more so at night, because the roads have become dark and lorded over by criminal elements.
The darkness comes from the relentless destruction of street lights and other public infrastructure.The lights depend on cable networks that are being stolen daily.
Two weeks ago, an attack on power cables along the M1 freeway in Johannesburg nearly led to the collapse of a major traffic bridge. Though the bridge was saved, businesses and residents in parts of the city continued to suffer from disrupted power supply for nearly two weeks.
Let the enthusiasm the government leaders showed to seek answers for the George building disaster be visible for other problems making South Africans scared and unhappy.
We don't ask officials to visit sites of crime and vandalism but ask them to provide tangible strategies for the fight against crime and the destruction of public infrastructure.
