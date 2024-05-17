Other than Easter and Christmas, the new SA celebrates March 21 dedicated to the Sharpville massacre, April 27 for freedom attained post-apartheid era, May 1 for international workers day, June 16 for the Soweto uprising, August 9 for Women's Day. The December 16 holiday changed names from Day of Vow while years back others called it Dingaan's Day and now it's called the Day of Reconciliation.
People across cultures celebrate their ancestors in a different ways in accordance with clans, tribes, etc. customs. In fact, the uniqueness of that approach is the best way rather than to commercialise an Ancestors' Day holiday with exclusive branding rights.
Indeed, it'll be a pleasing gesture for the living collectively to take a moment and remember those who gave us the gift of life. But some mainstream Eurocentric churches would vehemently regard that act as demonic yet every Sunday man-about-town pastors in Africa soulfully glorify Jewish ancestors.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Clarity on Ancestors' Day suggestion needed
Media reports suggest a call for Ancestors' Day as a holiday is gaining momentum. To what end? Only time will tell.
Now that the seed for a new holiday is planted, the initiators of a purported Ancestors' Day, which is propelled by an alcohol manufacturing company, could shed light on how the date and the naming was chosen. Is the day for economic stimulus or just a feel-good jamboree disguised as a de-colonisation agenda?
Maybe broader consultation should be considered rather than to impose such an idea on citizens as per individuals' desires. The clarity will empower us to understand better. The obsession of alcohol use as the cornerstone for cultural ceremonies is puzzling to say the least. It'll be important to find out if the insinuated Ancestors' Day date is based on celestial phenomenon, or is it a thumb suck? Any careless commercialisation trial of spirituality elements and ancestral knowledge systems can devalue knowledge of self in the process.
Integrating an Ancestors Day holiday with traditional healers should be explained so that in our quest to truly reclaim the lost knowledge of self we don't pollute the third eye with imported toxic neo-colonialism ideas.
Years back, during Nelson Mandela euphoria, some called for July 18, Mandela's birthday, to be declared a holiday and internationally many voices advocate Earth Day to be a holiday. Ironically, in Africa, countries do celebrate May 25, which is declared Africa Day, but not as a holiday. So, Ancestors' Day as a holiday will be new on the SA calendar.
Officially, SA celebrates colonists' created holidays like Easter and Christmas which are informed by Christian religion beliefs. The deep roots of such holidays can be traced in ancient paganism doctrine.
