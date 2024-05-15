The collapse of the building in George, Western Cape, has jostled the government into action as many lives have been lost unnecessarily.
The comment by the minister of public works and infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, regarding the standardisation of building regulations across the board, in particular pertaining to the construction industry development board (CIDB) laws, makes a lot of sense.
His comment shows keenness to streamline procedure for contractors working in government and the private sector, so that both sectors are regulated by the same rules. This might not be enough to abolish this type of catastrophic collapse of buildings in future.
The new infrastructure construction procurement law would require a thorough examination of the requirements of the contractor's directors, including subcontractors. The companies tendering for both government and private projects must have at least two or three directors, and be registered with the relevant statutory bodies and have competence for the magnitude of the work they are tendering for.
There should be synergy in expertise between contractors and professional engineers, such as structural engineers and so on. Revised regulations should avert loss of life and end the collapse of buildings.
Dinyalo Elias Mampane, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Revamp SA’s building regulations
Image: Werner Hills
The collapse of the building in George, Western Cape, has jostled the government into action as many lives have been lost unnecessarily.
The comment by the minister of public works and infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, regarding the standardisation of building regulations across the board, in particular pertaining to the construction industry development board (CIDB) laws, makes a lot of sense.
His comment shows keenness to streamline procedure for contractors working in government and the private sector, so that both sectors are regulated by the same rules. This might not be enough to abolish this type of catastrophic collapse of buildings in future.
The new infrastructure construction procurement law would require a thorough examination of the requirements of the contractor's directors, including subcontractors. The companies tendering for both government and private projects must have at least two or three directors, and be registered with the relevant statutory bodies and have competence for the magnitude of the work they are tendering for.
There should be synergy in expertise between contractors and professional engineers, such as structural engineers and so on. Revised regulations should avert loss of life and end the collapse of buildings.
Dinyalo Elias Mampane, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Zuma, go sing to your grandkids
READER LETTER | Spirit of human solidarity defines Mashaba's leadership
READER LETTER | ATM leader obsessed with Phala Phala scandal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos