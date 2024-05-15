Letters

READER LETTER | Revamp SA’s building regulations

15 May 2024 - 15:09
Rescue workers are continuing to scour the rubble of the collapsed building in Victoria Street, George.
Rescue workers are continuing to scour the rubble of the collapsed building in Victoria Street, George.
Image: Werner Hills

The collapse of the building in George, Western Cape, has jostled the government into action as many lives have been lost unnecessarily.

The comment by the minister of public works and infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, regarding the standardisation of building regulations across the board, in particular pertaining to the construction industry development board (CIDB) laws, makes a lot of sense.

His comment shows keenness to streamline procedure for contractors working in government and the private sector, so that both sectors are regulated by the same rules.  This might not be enough to abolish this type of catastrophic collapse of buildings in future.

The new infrastructure construction procurement law would require a thorough examination of the requirements of the contractor's directors, including subcontractors. The companies tendering for both government and private projects must have at least two or three directors, and be registered with the relevant statutory bodies and have competence for the magnitude of the work they are tendering for.

There should be synergy in expertise between contractors and professional engineers, such as structural engineers and so on. Revised regulations should avert loss of life and end the collapse of buildings.

Dinyalo Elias Mampane, Limpopo

READER LETTER | Zuma, go sing to your grandkids

Some of us as concerned South Africans are wary of the kind of changes Jacob Zuma is promising to bring through his MK Party.
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Spirit of human solidarity defines Mashaba's leadership

As democratic elections are fast approaching, I am compelled to single out one ethical leader, Herman Mashaba of ActionSA. As Joburg mayor in ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | ATM leader obsessed with Phala Phala scandal

Vuyolwethu Zungula, the leader of ATM, is obsessed with the Phala Phala farm scandal. But I’ve never heard him condemning the R255m asbestos scandal ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor