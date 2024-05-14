Letters

READER LETTER | Spirit of human solidarity defines Mashaba's leadership

14 May 2024 - 15:47
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.
Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

As democratic elections are fast approaching, I am compelled to single out one ethical leader, Herman Mashaba of ActionSA.

As Joburg mayor in 2016, he led an effective coalition government that achieved stability and delivered better services to all residents. His notable achievements were the insourcing of 4,185 security guards and 1,879 cleaners.

What I admire the most is that he is honest, principled and able to express his views without fear or favour. Currently he is in the driver's seat of ActionSA to move SA toward from an era of unfulfilled promises, corruption and ineffective governance.

An African scholar, HC Ngambi, describes leadership from ubuntu/botho perspective, in which the spirit of human solidarity, compassion and service to others is central.

Of course, these are the values that define Mashaba's leadership.

Lebohang Majara, Pimville 

