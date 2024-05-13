READER LETTER | To live like a king, work like a slave

It's so astonishing and surprising that there are some people who wake up every morning and roam around aimlessly. These are the very same people who like asking for money to buy beer or cigarettes. “ubumnandi uyazenzela – bonate wayidirela” you make and create your good times. It just does not make sense to love something that you can’t afford. Learn to support your habit.
Once you adopt a negative mentality you will always play the blame syndrome game while people succeed in life. Your life will remain stagnant as you are doing nothing to improve your financial situation. Talk to people, interact and network they will eventually connect you. I have interestingly noticed that people give you what you like the most.
If you love the beer they buy, and leave you to deal with a hangover alone the following day. They won’t talk about work if you don’t and l wouldn’t either. It’s a matter of taking a horse to the river and force it to drink when it’s not thirsty at all, if not shoving food in one’s throat.
One thing that people must understand is there is no easy work and all jobs must be done, sometime, somewhere and somehow. Let’s swallow our empty pride and forget about people’s perceptions of what they think of the kind of job that you do. “kawenzelibona uzenzela wena” you doing things for yourself not for them. If you not satisfied with the kind of work that you do. Study further. At the end of the day money is not written a job title. Mind you: “singazikhohlisi” let’s not fool ourselves there’s no easy work. To live like a king work like a slave.
McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, Mpumalanga
