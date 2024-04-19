Thousands of children, people with disabilities, senior citizens and victims of abuse face being tossed onto the streets because slashed government social spending is forcing shelters and care homes to close their doors.
The present ANC government is no more supportive to the vulnerable in society. Instead, they use millions of rands to fly their stooges around the world to defend and protect Hamas children. In December 2023, children's homes faced bleak Christmas because Gauteng government failed to pay grants. Epworth Children's home in Germiston was one of the affected organisations and it will be shutting its doors permanently at the end of May 2024.
The constant challenges thrown at NPOs distract the caregivers significantly from their mission of caring for the frail, the abused and the forgotten. Gauteng province and society went through a painful experience during Life Esidimeni tragedy, when vulnerable individuals were placed in non-compliant facilities. We simply can't have a repeat of that.
READER LETTER | ANC not supportive to abuse victims
If this trend continues, we risk losing invaluable resources that complement government efforts and address critical social needs. This is going to be one of the worst social crises in SA yet. The ANC government has really reached the dark depths of humanity. Shame on premier Panyaza Lesufi and social development MEC Mbali Hlophe.
Many NPOs find themselves increasingly unsupported and unable to sustain their vital work due to bureaucratic red tape and funding uncertainties. The Life Esidimeni tragedy might pale in comparison to what lies ahead for NPOs and the people they take care of if funding is not resolved and relentless hurdles that keep surprising organisations are not brought under control.
Lastly, when the system becomes an obstacle course, the most vulnerable are the ones who suffer the most.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
